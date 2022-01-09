live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Omicron Now Leading The Third Wave, Delhi Logs More Than 20,000 Cases In 24 Hours

Scientists have confirmed that Omicron is officially the driving force of the third wave in India. While some states have seen a slight decline in COVID cases, some have witnessed a sharp increase. Get all the latest COVID updates right here.

In the past few days, India has seen an exponential rise in the number of COVID-19 cases due to a surge in new infections in different states. The overall daily COVID-19 cases in the country are still rising and remain above the one lakh mark for two consecutive days, with Omicron now responsible for driving the surge. While the variant was more prevalent in the western sections of the country, it was the Delta variant that was driving the increase until a few days ago in the northeastern areas of the country, including states like West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.

However, Mumbai saw some respite when there was a 3 per cent drop in the number of daily COVID cases in the state. On Saturday, the state has registered 20,318 cases in 24 hours. According to BMC data, Mumbai registered 20,971 cases out of 72,442 tests done on Friday, with a case positivity rate of 28.9%. On Saturday, 71,019 tests were carried out, with a case positivity rate of 28.6%.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 20,181 fresh new cases, 11,839 recoveries and seven deaths linked to Covid-19. The positivity rate has risen to 19.6%, and there are now 48,178 active cases.

As a weekend curfew was imposed in the city on Friday night to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, police and administrative officials in Delhi were on the lookout for violations of Covid-related restrictions.

The weekend curfew began at 10 p.m. on Friday and will last until 5 a.m. on Monday. Officials in numerous areas have stated that teams will be on the ground at this time to ensure that the curfew order is not broken and that people do not go out unnecessarily.

LIVE UPDATES

