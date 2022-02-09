live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Pre-COVID Days Are Back? Kerala Lifts Sunday Lockdown; Schools, Colleges To Function Normally

Kerala government decided to ease COVID-19 restrictions and asked schools and colleges in the state to prepare for functioning in a full-fledged manner from the end of February.

Amid a drop in the daily COVID cases, the Kerala government on Tuesday decided to ease COVID-19 restrictions and asked schools and colleges in the state to prepare for functioning in a full-fledged manner from the end of February. The government also announced that they will lift the Sunday lockdown imposed in the wave of a spike in Covid cases.

From Sunday, all schools and colleges in Kerala will be allowed to operate on a pre-Covid schedule (the normal way which was there before COVID hit the country). The COVID-19 evaluation meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has instructed the schools to get ready by this month's end.

This comes at a time when the daily cases associated with COVID-19 are seeing a major drop. According to the latest data, the city reported 29,471 fresh infections on Tuesday which raised the COVID-19 caseload to 63,23,378. The southern state had reported 22,524 cases on Monday. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

