No Need To Panic, Omicron Reinfection Risk May Be High But Its Milder Than Delta, Says WHO

The highly mutated version of COVID-19 - Omicron is spreading rapidly across the world, however, the World Health Organisation on Wednesday said that this new variant may be spreading faster than the highly transmissible delta variant but brings with it less severe coronavirus disease. "Emerging data from South Africa suggests increased risk of reinfection with Omicron," World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters, adding that "there is also some evidence that Omicron causes milder disease than Delta". The statement from the WHO comes at a time when the Omicron - the Variant of Concern (VOC), which first emerged in southern Africa last month is forcing some countries to consider a lockdown and shut their borders.

Meanwhile, India logged 8,439 new cases of the deadly coronavirus in a day. The country's total infection tally now stands at 3,46,56,822. Follow TheHealthSite.com to get all the updates related to COVID-19 and its new variant Omicron from in and around the country.

