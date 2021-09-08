live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Third Wave of Coronavirus Is Here Already, Warns Mumbai Mayor Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Maharashtra reported 3,898 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday the state recorded 86 fatalities. Follow this space for more such updates on COVID-19 from in and around the country.

COVID-19 third wave is not coming, it is already here, Mumbai mayor Mayor said on Tuesday. Amid a sudden spike in the daily cases and resurgence of the new variants of the deadly virus, Kishori Pednekar told the media, "The third-wave of COVID-19 is not coming, it is here already." She further added that an announcement regarding the matter had already been made by the officials in Nagpur. Earlier, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had warned the people that cases may witness a steady spike if people don't follow the proper pandemic guidelines, especially during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. He also asked his political leaders to not conduct any political and religious gatherings.

