COVID-19 Live Updates: 'Third Wave of COVID-19 In India Unlikely If...', Epidemiologist Explains

Will there be a third wave of COVID-19?

Amid rising speculations about a possible third wave of COVID-19 in India, Epidemiologist and AIIMS doctor Dr. Sanjay K Rai has said that the third wave of COVID-19 in India is unlikely if a large number of the population in the country is already infected by the virus. Speaking to the media, Dr. Rai said that massive waves of the coronavirus are unlikely when a huge population is already infected by the virus. This is because natural infections lead to natural immunity against the virus and re-infection, which eventually leads to a decline in the number of cases.

This comes days after The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that even as Covid virus cases continue to mount in Europe and Central Asia, the regions are likely to see about 500,000 additional deaths before February 1. Follow TheHealthSite.com for more such updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

