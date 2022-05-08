live

India Reports More Than 3400 COVID Cases, 40 Deaths In 24 Hours

India has reported a slight dip in the number of daily coronavirus cases with 3,451 new infections, slightly lower than Saturday. Follow this page to get the latest COVID-19 updates!

On Sunday, India's new Covid-19 figure fell marginally from the previous day's 3,805 cases. 3,451 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, 9 per cent less than Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 4,31,02,194. A total of 40 deaths were reported in the same time period, bringing the overall number of deaths since the outbreak to 5,24,064.

According to the health ministry, 35 of the 40 deaths occurred in Kerala alone. According to government data, the country's recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, with active cases accounting for only 0.05 per cent of total infections. The daily positivity rate was 0.78 per cent on average.

The overall number of vaccines given out has risen to 1,90,20,07,487, with 17,39,403 vaccines given out just one day ago. The total number of Covid-19 tests performed the day before was 3,60,613, according to the statistics.

In Delhi and Maharashtra, cases have been on the rise, raising fears of a new comeback. On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 253 new Covid-19 instances, up from 205 the day before, while Delhi saw 1,407 cases, down from 1,656 the day before.

