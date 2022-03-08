live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Fake COVID Death Certificates Given By Doctors For Ex-Gratia Claim, SC Issues Probe

The Supreme Court has directed the state governments to give full particulars like name, address, and death certificate to the concerned SLSA, as also complete details concerning orphans, within one week from today (Friday) failing which the matter shall be viewed very seriously.

The Supreme Court has expressed major concern over fake Covid death certificates being issued by doctors for ex-gratia compensation and said that there will be a probe conducted over the same. "What is worrying is the fake certificate given by doctors... It is a very serious thing" the court said. According to the reports, many over the last few months have been trying to use fake COVID death certificates to claim ex-gratia by the state government. On October 4, 2021, the apex court had ordered that no state shall deny ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to the next of kin of the deceased due to COVID-19 solely on the ground that the death certificate does not mention the virus as the cause of death.

As per the current reports, over six lakh people across the country have been disbursed the ex-gratia amount each against around eight lakh claim applications. However, the officials noticed that there were many fake certificates that were submitted to the state in order to get the ex-gratia amount after COVID's death. In the list, most numbers of applications were rejected by Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh governments.

The Supreme Court has directed the state governments to give full particulars like name, address, and death certificate to the concerned SLSA, as also complete details concerning orphans, within one week from today (Friday) failing which the matter shall be viewed very seriously. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

