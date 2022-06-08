live

COVID 4th Wave Warning? Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka On High Alert After Spike In Cases

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 1,881 new coronavirus cases, 81 per cent more than the previous day. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

Amid rising speculations about a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 in India, some states have reported a sudden surge in daily cases. In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have registered a spike in infection numbers. Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 1,881 new coronavirus cases, 81 per cent more than the previous day and the highest since February 18, and also reported one case of B.A.5 variant, the state health department said. Taking cognizance of the situation, the states have been put under high alert and district authorities have been asked to keep a close check on any community outbreaks.

In the latest report, the Health Ministry of India has also stated that the country has registered a total of 5,233 new Coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 41 per cent more than the previous day. The country's total COVID tally now stands at 4,31,90,282. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

