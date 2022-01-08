live

COVID-19 Live Updates: India Records 1.41 Lakh New Covid Cases, Omicron Tally Rises To 3,071

In terms of COVID-19 cases, India is the second worst hit country in the world. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

India logged 1,41,986 new Covid-19 cases and 285 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country's total caseload stands at 3,53,68,372 and total death count rises to 4,83,463. In the last 24 hours, the highest number of cases were registered in Maharashtra (40,925), followed by West Bengal (18,213), Delhi (17,335), Tamil Nadu (8,981) and Karnataka (8,449). Maximum casualties have come from Kerala (189), followed by Maharashtra with 20 daily deaths.

India also reported 64 new Omicron cases in the last 24 hours, which brings the total caseload of Omicron in the country to 3,071, of which 1,203 have recovered.

Meanwhile, India administered a total of 90,59,360 doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the same period, which takes the total tally of doses administered to 1,50,61,92,903.

TRENDING NOW

The US has the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 59,166,756 and 836,477, according to Johns Hopkins University. In terms of cases, India is the second worst hit country, followed by Brazil (22,328,252 infections and 619,654 deaths).

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES