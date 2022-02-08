live

COVID-19 Live Updates: New COVID Cases In India Drop To Lowest In One Month, Logs Below 90K Cases

After fighting COVID-19 for years, India is finally seeing a major drop in daily numbers. According to the latest data, the country reported 83,876 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its total tally to 4,22,72,014. This is the first time in around 32 days that daily cases have dropped below one lakh. This comes as states uplift restrictions that were in place to manage the rising coronavirus cases in the country. The number of active cases in the country has declined further to 11,08,938, comprising 2.62 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.19 per cent.

On the other hand, the national capital registered 1,151 fresh Covid cases, 18 per cent lower than 1,410 cases reported on the previous day, as well as 15 new deaths. The Covid positivity rate stands at 2.62 per cent, while the number of active cases has come down to 7,885. With the Covid recovery rate climbing at 98.16 per cent, the active cases rate stands at 0.42 per cent while the death rate continues at 1.41 per cent. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

