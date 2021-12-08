live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Omicron More Transmissible Than Delta, May Cause Third Wave In India By February, Scientist Warns

Omicron is highly transmissible if compared to the Delta variant, but it is not more dangerous, said experts on Wednesday. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the updates on COVID-19.

After wrecking havoc in South Africa, the highly transmissible and most mutated version of COVID-19, Omicron is now spreading steadily in India. The Omicron was categorized as 'variant of concern' by The World Health Organisation earlier this month after experts reported that the strain carries over 50 mutations in its spike protein, which enables it to evade through the vaccine immunity (meaning even fully vaccinated people can get infected by the Omicron variant). As India goes back to following strict pandemic safety protocols, yet again, an IIT scientist has warned that the third wave of coronavirus could reach its peak by February. However, experts also said that although this new variant is more transmissible, it is not as dangerous as the Delta variant of COVID-19.

In India, the ferocious second wave of COVID-19, which led to the death of over lakhs in just a few months, was driven by the Delta variant of coronavirus. Delta was first identified in India and is still one of the most dangerous variants of the virus, compared to all the other strains.

Meanwhile, amid concerns over the third wave of COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged the government to give a nod to the use of additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines (third vaccine shot) for all healthcare workers, frontline workers, and immunocompromised individuals. Follow TheHealthSite.com to get all the updates related to COVID-19 and its new variant Omicron from in and around the country.

