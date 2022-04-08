live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Waning Immunity Behind COVID Surge In UK, China? Experts Answer

A sudden rise in COVID-19 cases across the UK has been noticed in the past few weeks. But what really went wrong? Why there is a sudden surge after a long pause? According to a new study, waning immunity and the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 are behind this surge in cases in Britain. "The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron has accelerated new infections and become the dominant strain in England, accounting for about 90 per cent of positive tests," experts quoted as saying. Speaking to the media, the experts also cautioned that the current surge may lead to an increase in the numbers of hospitalisations in the country, even though the vaccination rate is higher in almost all the parts of the UK.

Meanwhile, China's Shanghai extended the phase-wise lockdown which was imposed to contain the spread of the virus. Home to over 26 million people, Shanghai, China's largest financial hub is currently battling the fifth wave of COVID-19 pandemic. According to the latest report, the city registered over 20,000 cases for the 6th consecutive day on Thursday. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

