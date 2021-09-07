live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Even As Fears of Third Wave Looms Large, Kerala Lifts Sunday Lockdown and Night Curfew

COVID-19 Live Updates: The Ability To Evade Antibodies Can Trigger Delta Variant Spread, Warn Experts

India registered 38,948 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. The country's total tally now stands at 3,30,27,621. Follow this space for all the live updates on Coronavirus.

As the fear of a possible third wave of coronavirus grips India, Maharashtra Chief Minister on Monday warned that mass gatherings at political and religious programmes could trigger the spread of the deadly virus infection. Noting that not following COVID-appropriate behaviour may invite another ferocious wave in the country, Uddhav Thackeray said, "The third wave of COVID-19 is at Maharashtra's doorsteps, celebrations could be held later as well." Maharashtra is currently witnessing a spike in daily coronavirus cases from across the corners. The warning comes in weeks before India enters the festive season of the year. "We can celebrate festivals later. Let us prioritize the lives and health of our citizens. The situation can go out of hand in view of the spike in daily cases," Uddhav Thackeray said in a statement issued on Monday.

LIVE UPDATES