COVID Surge In India: 3,805 New Cases Recorded, No Death In Delhi For Second Consecutive Day

Delhi on Friday reported 1,656 fresh Covid cases, a considerable rise against 1,365 on the previous day.

India recorded 3,805 new cases in the last 24 hours, a considerable rise from the previous two days, according to the update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, released on Saturday morning. The country had reported 3,545 cases on Thursday, and 3,275 on Wednesday.

In the same period, 22 Covid fatalities were recorded, slightly less than the previous day (27).

Also, 4,87,544 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The country's active caseload currently stands at 20,303, which constitutes 0.05 per cent of the country's total positive cases. Daily positivity rate and recovery rate are recorded at 0.78 per cent and 98.74 per cent respectively.

So far, more than 190 Crore vaccine doses (1,90,00,94,982) have been administered under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. Over 3.01 Crore first dose vaccines administered for age group 12-14 years since vaccination for this age group started on 16 March 2022.

