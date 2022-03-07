live

COVID-19 Live Updates: 'Completely Prepared', Says Government As Fourth Wave of COVID In India Predicted To Start In June

An IIT Kanpur team of scientists has suggested that India is likely to witness the 4th COVID wave in June. Follow TheHealthSite.com to stay updated with all the news about COVID-19.

As cases in India are currently on a downward graph with fewer numbers of infections being reported daily, experts from IIT Kanpur have predicted that the third wave of COVID-19 in India is possible in the month of June. But, are we ready? Is the government of India ready to handle another wave of the deadly coronavirus? Yes, the Centre on Monday said that the country is 'completely prepared for the unpredictable virus'. Addressing a press meet on the possible fourth wave, the centre said, "Our approach is to be absolutely prepared for this unpredictable virus and at the same time carry on with our work and activities in a responsible way. We are sharing on a regular basis with you our understanding and the dynamics of the pandemic and how the nation is responding to it."

This group of experts from the IIT Kanpur is the one who had correctly predicted the onset of the second wave in India, which is so far the most devastating hit for the country. Dominated by the delta variant of COVID-19, the second wave had led to the death of thousands across the country. However, things were looking good as the country was wintering fewer numbers of active COVID cases, but it was only last week when an IIT Kanpur team of scientists suggested that India is likely to witness the 4th COVID wave in June. The team had also said that the surge is to continue for about 4 months, peaking in August. Follow TheHealthSite.com to stay updated with all the news about COVID-19.

