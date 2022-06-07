live

Signs of 4th COVID Wave? Positivity Rate In Mumbai Exceeds Pre-Third Wave Figures; Masks Mandatory In Bangalore Again

The COVID-19 positivity rate of Mumbai has exceeded by five times that of December 2021, when Omicron started proliferating in the third wave. According to the latest report over the last week, the city has logged 4,732 new cases of coronavirus infections, taking the total positivity rate (TPR) to 8.7 per cent. Taking cognizance of the situation, the state health minister has advised the citizens to wear masks to avoid any possible contraction of infection. According to the data, in the past week, active coronavirus cases in Mumbai have surged two-fold. In a report, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that on May 31, the city had 2,526 active cases, which surged to 5,238 on June 6.

Meanwhile, Bangalore is also facing a sudden surge in COVID-19 daily cases. To contain the spread of the deadly virus, the civic body in the city has made wearing masks mandatory in public places and decided. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

