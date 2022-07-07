live

India Witnesses A Rise In COVID Cases, Logged 18,930 New Infections In 24 Hours

After seeing a slight decline in COVID cases, India is witnessing a surge in COVID cases with more than 18,000 cases registered in a day. Get all the latest COVID updates right here!

Coronavirus cases are increasing in India yet again with the latest figures crossing the 18,000 mark. According to the latest report by the Union Health Ministry, India logged 18,930 new COVID infections, which is higher than the numbers of the previous day. The latest figures brought the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,35,66,739, while the number of active cases grew to 1,19,457.

As per the report, 35 more fatalities brought the total number of deaths to 5,25,305. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.53 per cent, while the active cases make up 0.26 per cent of all infections. There has been an increase of 4,245 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in the last 24 hours.

4,38,005 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests conducted to 86.53 crores.

Meanwhile, new Omicron subvariant BA.2.75 cases have been detected in India. Globally reported cases of COVID-19 have risen by about 30% in the last two weeks. According to reports, cases increased in four of the six WHO sub-regions over the past week. Waves are being driven by BA.4 and BA.5 across Europe and America. WHO is currently monitoring a new sub-lineage of BA.2.75 found in places like India.

