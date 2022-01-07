live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Govt Releases New Rules For International Arrivals In India, Covid Test, Home Quarantine Must

COVID-19 Live Updates: Govt Releases New Rules For International Arrivals In India, Covid Test, Home Quarantine Must

India logged over 1 Lakh cases in the last 24 hours (highest in eight months). The last time when India crossed the 1L-mark, was during the peak of the second wave of COVID-19.

The heart-wrenching glimpses of the deadly second wave of COVID-19 were not even faded when the emergence of another new variant which is believed to be more transmissible than the Delta variant surfaced from South Africa. The first case of this variant in India was detected on 02 December 2021 in Karnataka. Since then the variant has spread to many states including Maharashtra (worst-hit), West Bengal, Delhi, etc. The cases are also on the rise in the country. According to the latest reports, India logged over 1 Lakh cases in the last 24 hours (highest in eight months). The last time when India crossed the 1L-mark, was during the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. Looking at the current trend of the virus, the Health Ministry has declared that the third wave of COVID-19 has begun in India. From a massive surge in daily cases to the emergence of a new highly mutated COVID variant, the fight against the deadly virus infection is back and people should brace for the worst.

The worst-hit city at the moment - Mumbai, crossed 20,000 fresh Covid cases - the threshold limit for more restrictions on Thursday. Speaking to the media, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that a decision on lockdown in Mumbai will be taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES