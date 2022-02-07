live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Kerala Has Passed Third Wave Peak; Delhi Sees Major Drop In Cases, Positivity Below 3%

Even as India fights the third wave of COVID-19, cases from across the states are seeing a major drop in the past few weeks. In the latest development, experts have noted that Kerala, which was among the worst-hit states considering the COVID infection numbers, has finally crossed the peak of the third wave. Speaking to the media, the experts said, "Kerala is now seeing a decline in cases suggesting that it is beyond the peak in the third wave. However, whether there will be a complete decline in cases or Kerala will be in the plateau phase like it was in the first two waves will be known only by February end".

Meanwhile, schools and other educational institutes are reopening in the national capital after remaining closed for months. The had on Friday held a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation and decided to reopen higher education institutions and coaching centres along with schools for class 9-12 from February 7 amid dipping Covid cases in the city.

According to the latest data, Delhi on Sunday reported 1,410 fresh COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 2.45 per cent. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

