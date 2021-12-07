live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Plasma Blood Therapy For COVID Patients? WHO Issues Fresh WARNING

Mumbai Reports First 2 Cases of Omicron, Over 100 Foreign Returnees Still Untraceable

The most mutated version of COVID-19, Omicron was first identified in South Africa, however, the variant is spreading rapidly across the globe. Here are all the LIVE updates related to COVID-19 from in and around the country.

The arrival of the new COVID-19 variant of concern Omicron is a reminder that the pandemic is not over yet. The strain is the most mutated version of the virus which also has the ability to evade through the vaccine immunity and infect an individual. After infecting several lives abroad, the Omicron variant has now reached India, with over 23 cases in total, the country is back to fighting the virus, once again.

In the latest update, the Maharashtra government released a statement that two fully vaccinated persons who returned from abroad last month have tested positive for the new Omicron strain of coronavirus in Mumbai, the first cases of the variant found in the metropolis. Both the patients have been admitted at BMC-run Seven Hills Hospital in suburban Mumbai. With the detection of this new variant in India, the threats of the possible Third wave of COVID-19 are fresh again, and what is most concerning right now is that the ones who are testing positive for Omicron, are mostly fully vaccinated and asymptomatic. Follow TheHealthSite.com to get all the updates related to COVID-19 and its new variant Omicron from in and around the country.

LIVE UPDATES