live

COVID-19 Live Updates: First Case of XE Variant Detected In Mumbai; India Reports 1,033 New COVID Cases, 43 Deaths In 24Hours

First Case of XE Variant Detected In Mumbai; India Reports 1,033 New COVID Cases, 43 Deaths In 24Hours

Omicron, first detected in November, 2021, has 32 worrisome mutations in its spike protein. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

The highly contagious XE variant of COVID-19 has reached India! The Mumbai authorities said that the city has reported India's first case of the XE variant, which is a deadly mutation of the strains of the Omicron variant. Omicron, first detected in November, 2021, has 32 worrisome mutations in its spike protein which makes it possible to evade through the immunity of the fully vaccinated individuals as well.

Issuing a press release, the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation said of the 230 samples from Mumbai, 228 samples are of the Omicron variant and one patient is infected by the 'Kapa' subtype, while the other is by the 'XE' subtype of Covid-19. However, the Health Ministry has refuted the claims, saying no such reports have been received at their end and people should not start panicking at the moment.

Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra COVID task force wrote: "Mumbai XE variant case occurred in first week in March from an international travellor who fully recovered but Genomic data is out today. No need to panic, follow covid appropriate behavior..."

TRENDING NOW

XE variant of COVID-19 was first detected in the UK on January 19, 2022. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the XE variant is a recombinant of two Omicron subvariants BA.1 and BA.2. The global health body also added that the XE variant only accounts for a small fraction of the cases, but its extremely high transmissibility could mean that it becomes the most dominant strain in the near future. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES