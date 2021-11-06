live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Pill Can Cut Hospitalisation And Death By 89%

Follow TheHealthSite.com for more such updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

A day after UK approves Merck's molnupiravir -- the world's first oral antiviral medicine against Covid-19 -- US drug maker Pfizer also announced it plans to submit data of its new Covid-19 pill to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorisation.

In a statement released on Friday, Pfizer said its antiviral pill against Covid-19, named Paxlovid, can reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death by 89 per cent for adults at high risk of developing severe form of the disease when given within three days of the onset of the symptoms.

A clinical trial including 1,219 Covid-19 patients also demonstrated the pill's potential as a therapeutic for multiple types of coronavirus infections. The company plans to submit data of its clinical trial to the FDA for emergency use authorisation "as soon as possible."

TRENDING NOW

Pfizer's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla stated that once approved or authorised by regulatory authorities, Paxlovid has the potential to save lives, reduce the severity of Covid-19 infections, and eliminate up to nine out of ten hospitalisations.

Merck, on the other hand, said that molnupiravir can reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by approximately 50% for patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 infections.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES