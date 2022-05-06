live

India Reports Rise In Covid Infections: 3,545 Cases, 27 Deaths Reported In A Span Of 24 Hours

From April 10, administering of precaution doses was extended to all those above 18 years of age.

India reported 3,545 new Covid cases and 27 deaths related to disease in a span of 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs said on Friday morning. The previous day, the country had reported 3,275 Covid infections.

During the same period, a total of 4,65,918 COVID-19tests were conducted.

With the recovery of 3,549 patients in the last 24 hours, the country's active caseload has slightly declined to 19,688 cases. Currently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74%. Th country's daily positivity rate is reported at 0.76 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.79 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 189.81 crore, till 7 am Friday. Over 2.99 crore adolescents (12-14 years) have been administered with a first dose of Covid jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket on 16 March, 2022.

