COVID-19 Live Updates: Omicron BA.3 Also Exists; WHO On Tracking Omicron In Several Sublineages

WHO continues to track the severity of Omicron and its sublineage in people as it becomes the dominant variant in the world. Get all the latest COVID-19 updates right here.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that it is monitoring many Covid variant Omicron sublineages, including BA.1, BA.1.1, BA.2, and BA.3. The world health organisation is also looking at real-world data to see if these Omicron subvariants caused "more severe disease" in hamsters under these experimental conditions.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's top infectious disease expert, stated, "I would like to reiterate that Omicron is a variant of concern and we are tracking Omicron in several sublineages. The most prominent ones that are detected worldwide are BA.1, BA.1.1 and BA.2. There's also BA.3 and other sublineages as well."

The WHO, according to Kerkhove, is also looking into people's severity signals. "And are we seeing any differences in severity at a population level in terms of increased risk of hospitalisation of people who were infected with BA.2 compared to BA.1? And what this evaluated from several countries is that we are not seeing a difference in the severity of BA.1 compared to BA.2," she continued.

