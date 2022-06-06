live

Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 Detected In Tamil Nadu: COVID Variants Are Spreading, Don't Drop Guard, Says Health Minister

12 people have tested positive for the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu. The state government has urged everyone to follow safety protocols.

As many as 12 people have tested positive for the highly mutated Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu. According to the reports, all of them have tested positive for the two most contagious sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5. Speaking to the media about the detection of the new variants in the state, the health minister said, "As many as four people have been detected with Omicron BA4 variant while eight people have been diagnosed with BA5 variant. All of them are isolated. We are closely monitoring these 12 people. They are all doing fine." He further added that those who are falling under the secondary contacts (who came in contact with the primary contacts) have also been identified and are being monitored as well.

The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa in late 2021. The variant has over 4 mutations, namely B1.1, BA.2, BA.3, BA.4 and BA.5. The Tamil Nadu health minister has also clarified that apart from the 12 samples that tested positive for the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants, the remaining samples (150) were detected to be of BA1 and BA2 variants. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

