Masks Made Mandatory In Chennai Amid Rise In COVID Cases, Rs 500 Fine For Violation

The southern region of India has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, with most cases in Tamil Nadu and Chennai. Here are all the latest COVID-19 updates.

COVID-19 cases are increasing in Southern parts of India with Tamil Nadu and Chennai reporting the greatest number of COVID cases. The Greater Chennai Corporation has made mask use mandatory to combat the rising number of Covid cases in these states. The corporation announced that the infraction will result in a punishment of Rs 500, which will take effect tomorrow.

In Tamil Nadu, where Chennai has accounted for more than half of the cases, the number of active Covid-19 cases has surpassed 6,000 in the last 10 days.

The majority of cases have been reported from Chennai and Chengalpet, with the other cases being dispersed over 33 of the 38 districts. Among the districts with more than 4000 current illnesses, the state capital is in the first place.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India climbed by 13,086 new infections, bringing the total to 4,35,31,650, while the number of active cases rose to 1,14,475, according to data released on Tuesday by the Union Health Ministry.

The data updated at 8 am showed that 19 fresh fatalities brought the total death toll to 5,25,242. The government reported that the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.53 per cent, while the active cases make up 0.26 per cent of all infections. In the past 24 hours, there has been an increase of 611 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload.

