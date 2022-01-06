live

COVID-19 Live Updates: COVID Third Wave Has Set In, India Reports 90,928 Fresh Cases and 325 Deaths In 24Hrs

COVID Third Wave Has Set In, India Reports 90,928 Fresh Cases and 325 Deaths In 24Hrs

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19 from around the world.

It was only a few months back when India was fighting the odds of the second wave of COVID-19 which came along with several serious and life-threatening health complications. The dominant strain which left the country struggling with its toughest healthcare battle in history was the Delta variant. First found in India, Delta is so far the most dangerous strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes COVID-19. From a sudden drop in blood oxygen levels to loss of smell and taste, Delta symptoms shook the complete healthcare system of the country as cases went unmanageable in no time. The pictures from the hospitals to mortuaries were not even out of sight when a new variant with more mutations than all the other previous strains got detected in South Africa. Omicron, which is currently the 'Variant of Concern' (VOC) is spreading rapidly across the globe. India is also among the top countries which are witnessing a steady rise in the daily COVID-19 cases.

According to the latest reports by the Health Ministry, India logged a staggering number of fresh cases on Wednesday. With over 90,928 new coronavirus cases and 325 deaths in a span of just 24 hours, India is now in the grip of the much anticipated Third Wave of COVID-19. The country saw a massive loss of lives, healthcare collapsing to an all-time high number of new infection rates in early 2021 when the ferocious second wave of COVID-19 had set in.

The emergence of the Omicron variant is just a reminder that COVID-19 is still here, and to stay safe everyone needs to follow three simple steps -- get vaccinated, as it can protect an individual from suffering the severity of the disease, maintain social distancing, and other COVID safety protocols and not panicking. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19 from around the world.

TRENDING NOW

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES