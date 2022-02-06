According to data released on Sunday by the Union Health Ministry, India added 1,07,474 new coronavirus cases, bringing the overall number of COVID-19 infections to 4,21,88,138, while active cases decreased to 12,25,011. The death toll rose to 5,01,979, with 865 new deaths, according to figures updated at 8 a.m.
The active cases account for 2.90 per cent of all infections, according to the ministry, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 95.91 per cent. Over the course of 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload was reduced by 1,06,637 cases.
Several states have seen a massive dip in the number of daily COVID cases in the country. For instance, Mumbai reported 643 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the city to 10,50,837, with four deaths bringing the total to 16,658 on Saturday. It's the third day in a row that new cases have remained below 1,000, with 846 and 827 infections recorded on Friday and Thursday, respectively, he added. He also stated that 553, or 86%, of the 645 cases discovered were asymptomatic, with 92 requiring hospitalisation in the most recent round.
Similarly, other states are also seeing a dip in COVID cases. Kerala's daily Covid-19 infection rate fell for the third day in a row on Saturday, with the state reporting 33,538 new positive cases, bringing the total caseload to 62,44,654. Kerala reported 38,684 new infections yesterday and 42,677 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday. On Saturday, the state recorded 444 Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 57,740.