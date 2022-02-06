live

COVID-19 Live Updates: India Reports 1,07,474 New Coronavirus Cases, States See A Massive Dip

After seeing a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, India is finally seeing a dip with fewer cases being reported every day. Read on to get all the latest COVID updates here.

According to data released on Sunday by the Union Health Ministry, India added 1,07,474 new coronavirus cases, bringing the overall number of COVID-19 infections to 4,21,88,138, while active cases decreased to 12,25,011. The death toll rose to 5,01,979, with 865 new deaths, according to figures updated at 8 a.m.

The active cases account for 2.90 per cent of all infections, according to the ministry, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 95.91 per cent. Over the course of 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload was reduced by 1,06,637 cases.

Several states have seen a massive dip in the number of daily COVID cases in the country. For instance, Mumbai reported 643 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the city to 10,50,837, with four deaths bringing the total to 16,658 on Saturday. It's the third day in a row that new cases have remained below 1,000, with 846 and 827 infections recorded on Friday and Thursday, respectively, he added. He also stated that 553, or 86%, of the 645 cases discovered were asymptomatic, with 92 requiring hospitalisation in the most recent round.

Similarly, other states are also seeing a dip in COVID cases. Kerala's daily Covid-19 infection rate fell for the third day in a row on Saturday, with the state reporting 33,538 new positive cases, bringing the total caseload to 62,44,654. Kerala reported 38,684 new infections yesterday and 42,677 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday. On Saturday, the state recorded 444 Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 57,740.

