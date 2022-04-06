live

COVID-19 Live Updates: New Omicron Subtype In China and XE Variant In UK Brings Back Focus on COVID Mutations

A recombinant of BA.1 and BA.2 sub-variants of Omicron, this new mutant is driving cases across the UK, giving new challenges to the UK's National Health Agencies - NHS.

At a time when the world was slowly going back to pre-pandemic days, reports about a new Omicron mutant surfaced from the UK. Experts reported the highly transmissible Omicron variant has a new member in the team - XE mutant. A recombinant of BA.1 and BA.2 sub-variants of Omicron, this new mutant is driving cases across the UK, giving new challenges to the UK's National Health Agencies - NHS. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), XE mutant can be one of the most transmissible variants of COVID-19 so far. The global health body added that the XE mutant is estimated to spread 10% more easily than BA.2, which itself was more transmissible than the original omicron famous for its ease of penetration.

Meanwhile, China too reported a new variant of COVID-19 which is behind the current surge in the country's largest city Shanghai. Experts have dubbed this spike as one of the biggest outbreaks since the Wuhan incident (when the first COVID cases emerged). The country has, however, imposed a strict lockdown to contain the spread of the virus and has asked citizens to only step out of their houses for any kind of medical emergency.

