Bharat Biotech To Conduct Covaxin Booster Trials For Children, Seeks DCGI’s Approval

Currently, Covaxin is being administered as precaution doses to above 18 plus population.

Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech has reportedly sought permission from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct booster dose trials of its Covid vaccine Covaxin for children between 2-18 age group. Covaxin is one of the two vaccines which are being administered as precaution doses to above 18 plus population. The other is Covishield.

The Phase 2/3 study of Covaxin as a booster dose for below 18 population is expected to be conducted at six places including AIIMS Delhi and Patna, IANS reported quoting a source.

India began administering precaution doses of vaccines from January 10 this year, starting with healthcare and frontline workers and those above 60. Later, it included all those aged above 18.

As on Wednesday evening, 2,88,62,660 precaution doses have been administered among the eligible beneficiaries, according to the Health Ministry report.

