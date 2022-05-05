Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech has reportedly sought permission from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct booster dose trials of its Covid vaccine Covaxin for children between 2-18 age group. Covaxin is one of the two vaccines which are being administered as precaution doses to above 18 plus population. The other is Covishield.
The Phase 2/3 study of Covaxin as a booster dose for below 18 population is expected to be conducted at six places including AIIMS Delhi and Patna, IANS reported quoting a source.
India began administering precaution doses of vaccines from January 10 this year, starting with healthcare and frontline workers and those above 60. Later, it included all those aged above 18.