COVID-19 Live Updates: CDSCO Endorses EUA For Covovax For Vaccinating Those Aged 12-17 Years

DCGI likely to approve Novavax's Covovax for administering to 12-17-year-olds. The CDSCO's expert committee has cleared SII's application for the same.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's (CDSCO)Subject Expert Committee has reportedly cleared SII's application seeking Emergency Use Authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine 'Covovax' for vaccinating those aged 12 to 17. Pune-based vaccine manufacturer SII's had submitted the application to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on February 21.

The recommendation of the CDSCO's Subject Expert Committee will be sent to the DCGI for approval.

On December 28, the DCGI had approved Covovax- manufactured by technology transfer from Novavax - for restricted use in emergency situation in adults. But so far it has not yet been included in the country's vaccination drive. Currently, only Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is used for vaccinating those aged 15 to 18.

Meanwhile, India administered over 21 lakh vaccine doses on Friday till 7 p.m. With this, the country's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 178.52 crore, and more than 2 crore beneficiaries have received precaution doses.

