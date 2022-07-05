live

New COVID Variant BA.2.75 May Fuel Fresh Infections, Warns Experts As Cases Rise In Southern States Of India

COVID-19 cases are rapidly increasing in different parts of India, with Kerala and Tamil Nadu showing signs of worry. Meanwhile, the emergence of a new COVID variant has led to a state of worry in the country.

A new Omicron sublineage named BA.2.75 has been detected in India, which Israeli experts believe may fuel new infections. They asserted that it contains alterations that raise the risk of infection in previously shielded individuals. The health experts expanded genomic surveillance is necessary to comprehend its epidemiology.

Meanwhile, southern states of India have been witnessing a rise in COVID cases as Tamil Nadu and Kerala record more cases. Amid the surge in COVID cases, the government has made it mandatory to wear masks in public places.

Meanwhile, Delhi has been experiencing a decline in fresh COVID infection in 24 hours, at 420 cases. On Monday, Maharashtra recorded 1,515 new Covid-19 cases, which is almost 50% fewer than the previous day, and three more fatalities associated with the virus, bringing the total to 79,86,811 cases and the death toll to 1,47,943, according to the state health department. When compared to Sunday, when there were 2,962 cases reported daily, the state saw a decrease of 1,447 cases. The number of fatalities related to the coronavirus decreased from six the day before to three.

