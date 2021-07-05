live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Bone Tissue Death Linked To COVID-19 Vaccines Reported From Mumbai

On Sunday, India reported 43,071 new coronavirus cases, slightly lower than Saturday, and added 955 deaths. This increased the country's cumulative tally to 3,05,45,433 and 4,02,005 fatalities.





As India reels under the ferocious second wave of coronavirus that ravaged the country earlier this year, experts have warned that a new wave may hit the country if proper protocols are not being followed. Vaccination is the only key to ward off the deadly coronavirus. So far a total of 35,12,21,306 people have been inoculated against the infection in the country. Meantime, at least three cases of avascular necrosis a serious and rare bone health complication that can kill the bone tissues following taking steroids, and the only drug was proven to help Covid patients have been reported from Mumbai. The doctors have warned that more such cases can come up in the next few weeks.

LIVE UPDATES