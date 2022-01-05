live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Third Wave Is Here, Cases May Rise Like Never Before, Follow Safety Protocols, Says NTGI Head

COVID-19 Live Updates: Third Wave Is Here, Cases May Rise Like Never Before, Follow Safety Protocols, Says NTGI Head

Several states in India have re-imposed lockdown-like restrictions to curb the further spread of the deadly coronavirus. The worst-hit states at the moment are Delhi and Maharashtra. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

"Don't let your guards down, COVID may spread in the next couple of weeks, and not following the safety protocols may trigger the surge". Issuing a fresh warning Dr. NK Arora, the head of the National Technical Advisory Group of Immunisation (NTAGI), said that the country is already facing the Third Wave of COVID-19. India is currently dealing with two COVID-related problems, the surge of cases and the spread of Omicron, which is believed to be one of the highly mutated versions of the coronavirus. In view of the sudden spike in the cases, several states across the country have re-imposed lockdown-like restrictions, including night curfew, weekends curfew, restriction in movement, shutting down of schools and colleges, etc.

In 2019, the world witnessed the first sight of the COVID-19 infection when a person from China's Wuhan city tested positive for the SARS-CoV2 virus causing COVID. The virus with its extreme transmissibility rate and degree of causing complications amongst the infected people spread to all the countries around the world in no time.

India fought the toughest battle against the COVID-19 when the delta variant dominated all the other strains, leading to a deadly second wave. The country witnessed a massive surge in cases for more than four months. However, after losing many lives, leaving many infected, the second wave was finally over, when the news about another virulent strain emerged from South Africa, the Omicron variant.

TRENDING NOW

Currently, India has over 2,000 Omicron cases. In the worst-hit list, Maharashtra and Delhi top with a maximum number of cases associated with this new variant. However, the government is alert this time and all the precautionary measures are in place to tackle the third wave of COVID-19. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates related to coronavirus.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES