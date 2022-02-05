live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Delhi Reports Significant Drop In COVID Cases, Eases Several Restrictions

Delhi eases several restrictions keeping in mind the sharp decline in the positivity rate.

Delhi's positivity rate has also dropped to 3.85 per cent, and active cases have come down to 11,716. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

In view of the sharp decline in daily COVID cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday eased several restrictions that were in place in the national capital. Delhi on Friday reported 2,272 daily Covid cases, as against 3,028 infections recorded on the previous day. There were 20 more deaths related to COVID on Friday, as per the Health Department bulletin.

The city's positivity rate has also dropped to 3.85 per cent, and active cases have come down to 11,716.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced the new COVID guidelines on Friday afternoon in a virtual press conference. He said that all colleges in Delhi will reopen on February 7, schools for Classes 9-12 in Delhi will reopen from Monday, February 7, while classes from nursery to eighth standard will resume from February 14.

According to the new guidelines, gyms, spas, and swimming pools are allowed to open from Monday. B2B exhibitions will also be permitted. Night curfew will now be implemented from 11 pm to 5 am.

