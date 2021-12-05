live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Tanzania Returnee Tests Positive; India's Fifth Case Of Omicron Detected In Delhi

India is in a mode of panic as another South African returnee tests positive for the new COVID variant, Omicron in Maharashtra. Follow this page for the latest COVID-19 updates.

India reports the fifth case of the highly infectious Omicron in Delhi. The first Omicron case was detected in the national capital on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed Omicron cases in the country to five. According to Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, the patient has returned from Tanzania and is presently admitted to the LNJP hospital. Around 17 travellers who arrived in Delhi in the last few days from "at-risk" countries have been admitted to the government's LNJP hospital after testing positive for Covid. Their samples were sent off to be sequenced.

Till Saturday evening, there were only four cases of Omicron in India. A 33-year -old man, who flew down from South Africa to Mumbai via Dubai and New Delhi, tested positive for the new variant and currently undergoing treatment at a COVID centre in Kalyan-Dombivali. The infected person arrived from Cape Town on November 24 and reported a slight temperature but no other symptoms, according to the official. The Thane health authorities initiated an investigation right after and tracked down 12 of his high-risk connections and 23 low-risk acquaintances, all of whom tested negative. According to the official, another 25 passengers who arrived on the same New Delhi-Mumbai flight on November 24 tested negative, and more of their contacts are currently being traced.

Three other cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron have been detected from India so far. Other than Maharashtra, two cases have been found in Karnataka and 1 in Gujarat.

