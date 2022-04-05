live

COVID-19 Live Updates: China Battles COVID Surge, Military Personnel Deployed In Shanghai To Tackle Situation

China Battles COVID Surge, Military Personnel Deployed In Shanghai To Tackle Situation

Shanghai, home to over 26 million people has been experiencing a heavy surge in daily COVID cases since past few weeks. Follow this space for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

Even as many countries opening up their borders after experiencing a drop in daily COVID cases, the situation in China's biggest city, Shanghai seems grim. The country had imposed a strict phase-wise lockdown earlier last week in Shanghai after a sudden spike in the daily cases continued for days. The government announced that Shanghai, home to over 26 million people will conduct mass COVID testing and people will only be allowed to come out of their houses for certain medical reasons.

In a recent report, the city's health authorities have informed that People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Sunday dispatched more than 2,000 medical personnel from across the army, navy and joint logistics support forces to Shanghai to tackle the worsening COVID situation. According to the local media reports, more than 10,000 healthcare workers from provinces such as Jiangsu, Zhejiang and the capital Beijing have also arrived in Shanghai to help in conducting the mass COVID testing. Follow this space for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES