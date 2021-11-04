live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Europe, Central Asia Likely To See 500K Deaths By Feb, WHO Warns of Massive COVID Surge

Amid rising speculations about a possible third wave of coronavirus in India, the government on Thursday revealed that Maharashtra is preparing for an active Covid-19 caseload of 1.2 million. The government said that this number is based on projections of Maharashtra's highest counts of active COVID-19 cases which were recorded during the peak of the second wave and district-wise surge in cases recorded between March and June this year. In addition to strengthening the COVID-19 facilities already available in the hospitals, the state is also preparing to include 531 oxygen generation plants and processing tenders to stock up on all the eight essential medicines required to treat the COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, following a steady rise in the number of active COVID-19 cases, The Union Health Ministry asked Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir to undertake proper precautionary measures to check the situation. Follow TheHealthSite.com for more such updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

LIVE UPDATES

