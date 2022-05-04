live

Covid-19 Surge Continues In India: 3,205 Fresh Cases, 31 Deaths Reported In the Last 24 Hrs

India's daily positivity rate now stands at 0.76 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is reported to be 0.98 per cent.

India's Covid-19 cases surged further on Tuesday. The country reported 3,205 new Covid-19 infections and 31 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The previous day, the country's daily count was recorded at 2,568 and 20 new Covid fatalities. On Sunday, India had seen 3,157 infections.

With these new cases, the country's current active caseload has gone up to 19,509. India's daily positivity rate now stands at 0.76 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is reported to be 0.98 per cent.

During the same time, 2,802 patients recovered from the disease. Currently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent. In the last 24 hours, a total of 3,27,327 tests were conducted across the country.

