live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Over 97% Adult Population Get First Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine, 82% Receive Second Dose

Covid vaccination in India

India's Covid vaccination coverage has crossed 178.26 crore, including more than 2.03 crore precaution doses.

India is rapidly marching towards achieving 100 per cent first dose mark. So far, over 97 per cent of the country's adult population has received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine while around 82 per cent have been given the second dose, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

On Thursday, India administered more than 21 lakh vaccine doses.With this India's Covid vaccination coverage has crossed 178.26 crore, including more than 2.03 crore precaution doses administered for the identified categories of beneficiaries, according to Union Health Ministry.

According to Lav Agarwal, Health Ministry's Joint Secretary, the average weekly Covid positivity rate in India has drooped to 0.99 per cent.

India witnessed a sharp reduction of Covid-19 cases, with only 6,561 cases in the last 24 hours , he said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Agarwal added that India is in a positive situation in terms of Covid deaths as compared to other countries. Between Feb 2-8, India on an average reported 615 deaths. In comparison, the country saw 144 deaths due to Covid last week.

There were a total of 142 new Covid related deaths in a span of 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Thursday morning.

You may like to read

LIVE UPDATES