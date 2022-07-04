live

Coronavirus Fourth Wave: India Reports 16,135 New Infections, 24 Deaths In 24 Hours

In the past 24 years, India has reported a significant rise in the number of COVID cases with more than 16,000 new infections and 31 deaths.

In the past 24 hours, India reported 16,315 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 4,28,79,477 cases. Additionally, 24 new fatalities occurred in the nation during that time, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of fatalities rose to 5,25,223.

The number of open cases has also increased to 1,13,864 cases or 0.26 per cent of all positive cases. 13,958 patient hours were recovered, bringing the total to 4,28,79,477. As a result, the recovery rate is currently 98.53 per cent. The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 3.74 per cent, while the Daily Positivity Rate has also slightly risen to 4.85 per cent.

Additionally, 3,32,978 tests in total were performed around the nation, bringing the total to over 86.39 crores. By using 2,58,55,578 sessions, the Covid-19 immunisation coverage reached 197.98 crores as of Monday morning. On Sunday, 16,103 new COVID-19 cases were registered with 31 new deaths during that time, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the country has witnessed a sharp increase in COVID cases in the week ending Sunday. As per reports, India logged over 1 lakh coronavirus cases of COVID in the past week. It was the highest weekly count in more than four months, even when the coronavirus infections in Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, and many more places declined. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES