COVID-19 Live Update: 3rd Coronavirus Wave Likely To Peak Between October-November

At the time when the country is witnessing a fall in the daily coronavirus cases, scientists of a government panel tasked with modelling of COVID-19 cases revealed that the third wave of coronavirus could hit the peak between October-November if Covid appropriate behaviour is not followed, but may see half the daily cases recorded during the second surge. On Saturday, India saw a single-day rise of 44,111 new coronavirus infections, raising its tally to 3,05,02,362, while the death toll climbed to 4,01,050 with 738 new fatalities, the lowest in 86 days. The active cases -- 4,95,533 -- were recorded below five lakh after 97 days and comprised 1.62 percent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 97.06 percent. Get the latest COVID-19 updates, news, and information here.
