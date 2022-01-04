live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Weekend Curfew Imposed In Delhi Amid Surging COVID Cases

The most anticipated third wave of COVID-19 is here, however, there is no need to panic at the moment as the cases are extremely mild and manageable. Follow TheHealthSite.com to stay updated with all the latest news on COVID-19.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading fast across the states in India. According to the latest report by the Health Ministry, the country has so far logged around 18,00 cases associated with this highly virulent new strain. First detected in South Africa, the Omicron variant is now present in over 110 countries, including US, UK and Europe. What is most concerning about this new strain is that it has several worrisome mutations in its spike protein which can help the virus to bind better with the body's cells and thereby allowing it to infect even those who are fully vaccinated.

How worried should one be? There is actually no need to panic right now, say experts. The variant may have several mutations, but it is not as deadly as the delta variant which triggered the second wave of coronavirus in India. The Omicron variant has better transmissibility but looking at the current data, it is certainly not leading to severe or unmanageable symptoms.

However, since cases are on the rise in India, yet again, experts have warned that the Third Wave of COVID-19 is already here in India and that people need to strictly follow all the guidelines to stay safe from getting the infection. "There is no need to panic, as the variant is not leading to serious symptoms. However, people should maintain the COVID-appropriate behaviour to stay safe and get vaccinated as early as possible," Health Ministry said in a statement. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

