COVID-19 Live Updates: India Witness Sharp Fall In Daily COVID Cases; Delhi Positivity Rate Under 5%

On Wednesday, Delhi had reported 3,028 new cases with a positivity rate of 4.73 per cent and 27 deaths. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

Omicron-driven third wave in India seems like going towards the end stage as most of the states in the country records a major drop in the daily COVID numbers. The Health Ministry on Thursday informed that 34 states and union territories have observed a decline in COVID-19 cases and positivity rate. The government also said that the pandemic situation has improved and there is a contraction in the spread of the Covid infection. According to the official data, a decline in the COVID-19 case fatality rate has also been noted with an increase in the administration of vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 2,668 fresh COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 4.3 per cent. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,38,647 and the death toll climbed to 25,932. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 61,992. This is a major drop from the day previous to Thursday. On Wednesday, Delhi had reported 3,028 new cases with a positivity rate of 4.73 per cent and 27 deaths. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

