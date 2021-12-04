live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Omicron Detected In Mexico Too, Infected Indian Doctor Doing Fine Now

The Covid-19 Omicron variant has reached Mexico as well. The country's Health Ministry confirmed on Friday that a person who arrived from South Africa on November 21 has been tested positive with the new variant. This is the first case of the Omicron variant in the country.

The ministry released a statement in this regard. It said that the 51-year-old patient, a fully vaccinated South African businessman, presented symptoms of Covid-19 six days after arriving in Mexico. He was tested and found to have the Omicron variant, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Thursday, India had confirmed the first two cases of Omicron, including a Bengaluru based anesthesiologist doctor. The doctor who is under isolation and observation at the designated hospital is doing fine now, according to sources in the health department.

Many air passengers who arrived from 'at risk' countries have also tested positive for Covid-19 and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to check if they carry the Omicron variant.

