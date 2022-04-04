live

COVID-19 Live Updates: UK Hits Record With Nearly 5 Million Affected, China Battles Highest Daily Surge In 2 Years

Some 4.9 million people in the UK are estimated to have had COVID-19 in the week ending March 26, or 600,000 more than the previous week. Follow this space for all the latest updates.

Even as the world is battling the BA.2 Omicron COVID variant, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has undergone further mutations to form another highly virulent strain. Named as XE, the global health body has warned that this new mutant may be more transmissible than any other strains of COVID-19. Is this a new variant? No, this is not a new variant, XE is a "recombinant" which is a mutation of BA'1 and BA.2 Omicron strains.

According to the latest report by the Office for National Statistics, some 4.9 million people in the UK are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week ending March 26, or 600,000 more than the previous week.

Meanwhile, China is also battling highest daily surge in COVID cases in past 2 years. China's business capital Shanghai on Sunday ordered the city's entire 26.3 million people to undergo twin tests to stop the spread of coronavirus, as the country reported 13,146 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily increase in the number of infections in the latest outbreak. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

