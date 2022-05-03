live

More Virulent Variant Emerging, The Worst COVID-19 Pandemic Is Yet To Come: Bill Gates

The global COVID-19 caseload has crossed 514 million, and the deaths have surged to more than 6.23 million.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has warned that the worst of COVID-19 pandemic is yet to come and there could a variant "even more transmissive and even more fatal" than the Delta and Omicron variants.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Gates said, "We haven't even seen the worst of it." According to him, the risk of a more virulent variant emerging is "way above 5 per cent."

To tackle the upcoming pandemic, Gates said, we urgently need longer-lasting vaccines that block COVID-19 infection. In addition, the billionaire and philanthropist suggested for the creation of a team of international experts, including epidemiologists and computer modellers, to identify threats and improve international coordination. He also wants the global epidemic response team, managed by the World Health Organisation, to make extra investment to tackle the situation much in advance.

