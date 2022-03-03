live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Maharashtra Reports 0 Cases In 2 Years; 14 Districts Ease Restrictions

Maharashtra reported zero cases first time since the COVID-19 pandemic was first identified in India. Amid the sharp decline, Mumbai, Nagpur and 14 other districts in the state lift curbs.

Maharashtra has registered zero Covid-19 deaths for the first time since April 1, 2020, prompting the state government to ease restrictions in 14 districts, including Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur, as of Friday (March 4), according to an official notice.

The state reached the Green Zone in terms of fatalities for the first time in the Covid-19 pandemic's two years, however, 544 new patients and 38 Omicron cases were registered during the day, bringing the total number of active cases to 5,643. The state's total Covid-19 cases have now reached 78,66,924, with 143,706 fatalities and 4,771 Omicron patients - both of which are among the highest in the country - but the day's events have given health officials reason to be optimistic.

Given the favourable circumstances, the state opened all religious institutions, restaurants, bars, cinemas, theatres, shopping malls, gymnasiums, spas, swimming pools, tourist attractions, amusement parks, and other establishments in 14 districts, while 50% restrictions will remain in the remaining 22 districts.

Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli, Bhandara, Nagpur, Wardha, Gondiya, and Chandrapur are among to lift the curbs.

The decision to loosen the restrictions was made at a State Executive Committee meeting on February 25 based on input from the Health Department and the Covid-19 Task Force and was based on various parameters such as vaccination percentage, positivity rate, bed occupancy with or without oxygen, and ICU beds.

The government has allowed physical lessons to resume in all academic institutions in the 14 districts, from pre-primary to university levels, although they will be urged to use a hybrid form of teaching that combines online and offline approaches. Work from home will no longer be required because all government, corporate, industrial, and scientific organisations can now operate with full attendance.

Similarly, all social, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, political, festivals, marriages, and funerals will be permitted up to 50% capacity, but if attendance exceeds 1,000 people, the District Disaster Management Authority's approval will be necessary.

In the 14 districts, all deliveries, e-commerce, and couriers are allowed, and prohibitions on intra-district and inter-state travel for fully vaccinated people have been eliminated and others would need a negative RT-PCR test report.

