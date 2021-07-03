COVID-19 Live Updates: Centre Rushes High Level Health Teams To 6 States With High Caseload

Though the overall number of cases in India have come down, the situation is still grave. Get the latest COVID-19 updates, news and information here.





COVID-19 cases in India have come down significantly. However, 6 states, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Kerala, have reported a higher number of active cases. In response to this situation, the central government has sent six high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams to gather a first-hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by the respective states and assist them in overcoming thee challenges. The team will oversee the overall implementation of COVID-19 management, including testing, surveillance and containment operations. It will also assess the availability of hospital beds, ambulances, ventilators, oxygen and so on besides looking into the progress on the vaccination front.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 caseload has topped 183 million across the world while the death toll is today more than 3.96 million. The US continues to be the country with the highest number of cases and deaths. In terms of infections, India occupies second place with 30,458,251 cases. In terms of deaths, Brazil occupies second place after the US with 521,952 fatalities.