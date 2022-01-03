live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Third Wave Has Come, Maharashtra May See 80 Lakh Cases, 80,000 Deaths, Experts Warn

Third Wave Has Come, Maharashtra May See 80 Lakh Cases, 80,000 Deaths, Experts Warn

India starts administering its indigenous Covid vaccine Covaxin to the 15 to 18 age group from Monday. According to the reports, 6,79,064 teens have registered for the jabs.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is so far the most mutated version of the SARS-CoV2 virus that gripped the world in 2019. Carrying over 34 worrisome mutations in the spike protein, this new variant was first detected in South Africa in November last year. However, soon it started spreading across the countries, following which the World Health Organisation (WHO) classified it as a 'Variant of Concern' (VOC). The Omicron, COVID-19 variant is now present in over 100 countries, including India, where active cases are massively increasing on a daily basis in several states. According to the latest data, the worst-hit Indian states so far are Maharashtra, Karnataka, and New Delhi.

Looking at the current trend of the virus, the experts are saying that the much anticipated Third Wave of COVID-19 has already begun in India and that the cases will go up in the next couple of weeks. The Maharashtra government has warned of the possibility of 80 lakh Covid-19 cases and 80,000 deaths as the third wave have apparently set in the state. "Number of Covid infections in the third wave is going to be very huge. If there are 80 lakh Covid cases in third-wave..., even if 1 per cent case fatality is presumed, we can land up with 80,000 deaths," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Dr. Pradeep Vyas quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, India starts administering its indigenous Covid vaccine Covaxin to the 15 to 18 age group from Monday. According to the reports, 6,79,064 teens have registered for the jabs. Follow TheHealthSite.com to stay updated with all the latest updates on COVID-19.

TRENDING NOW

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES